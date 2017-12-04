Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 36 points
Harden scored 36 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with four assists, nine rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in Sunday's 118-93 win against the Lakers.
Harden continued to add to his career-high paces in scoring and assists, adding a team-high 36 points and nine assists against the Lakers. Averaging 32.0 points and 9.2 assists over his last five games, the Houston guard is holding steady with his season averages of 31.7 points and 9.7 assists. A scoring machine, Harden has yet to dip below 20 points in a game this season while shooting an average of 21.1 shots per game.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads team to easy victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 37 and 10 against Knicks•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Has quiet game in easy victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 29 in win over Memphis•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 48 points in blow-out victory•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...