Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 36 points

Harden scored 36 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with four assists, nine rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in Sunday's 118-93 win against the Lakers.

Harden continued to add to his career-high paces in scoring and assists, adding a team-high 36 points and nine assists against the Lakers. Averaging 32.0 points and 9.2 assists over his last five games, the Houston guard is holding steady with his season averages of 31.7 points and 9.7 assists. A scoring machine, Harden has yet to dip below 20 points in a game this season while shooting an average of 21.1 shots per game.