Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 41 points Saturday

Harden ended with 41 points (14-32 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 victory over the Warriors.

Harden had no limitations Saturday, ending the game with 41 points in 44 minutes. Despite obvious redness in both eyes, Harden appeared unwavering in his efforts, leading the Rockets to a five-point overtime victory. He scored 28 points in the second half and overtime, including a number of clutch baskets to eventually seal the victory. The series will remain in Houston for Game 4 and another win would see things even at 2-2.