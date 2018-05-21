Rockets' James Harden: Scuffles with shot in Game 3 loss
Harden posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt 4-5 FT), nine assists five rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Houston's 126-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.
Harden and backcourt mate Chris Paul both had trouble getting their shots to fall early, putting the Rockets into a bind in from the opening quarter onward. The Beard did bounce back to produce a solid overall line, but he saw his minutes somewhat reduced due to the blowout that ensued in the fourth quarter. Harden's scoring totals have now dropped over those of his prior game in each of the last two contests, a trend he'll look to reverse in Tuesday's pivotal Game 4.
