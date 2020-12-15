Coach Stephen Silas said Harden will start and play about 20 minutes in Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
The 31-year-old is making his preseason debut after arriving late to camp and passing through the league's COVID-19 protocol, and it's not much of a surprise he won't be seeing a full workload Tuesday. Harden's future remains clouded by the public trade request, but for now he's set to begin his ninth season with the Rockets.
