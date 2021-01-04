Harden (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Mavericks.

It will be only a one-game absence for Harden, who was held out of Saturday's game against Sacramento due to a sprained right ankle. Harden will re-enter the starting lineup Monday night, likely sending Eric Gordon back to the bench. In his last appearance (Thursday vs. SAC), Harden went for 33 points, eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes.