Rockets' James Harden: Sheds questionable tag and posts solid game
Harden registered 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.
Harden drew the start after being listed as a game-time decision earlier in the day and while he wasn't firing on all cylinders, he still led the team in scoring. His one deficiency was a cold shot from beyond the arc as he only converted three out of 11 attempts from long range. Expctations for Harden should be tempered somewhat in the closing weeks as his minutes will likely see a bit of a reduction in all but the most challenging of matchups. A good example of that is Sunday's game against the Hawks, where they are heavily favored.
