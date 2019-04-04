Rockets' James Harden: Shines in playoff-preview game

Harden turned in 31 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 win over the Clippers.

Harden and the Rockets are already dialed into playoff mode, and Wednesday's contest was a probable preview of their first-round matchup. Both Harden and Chris Paul effectively dismantled one of the league's hottest teams in convincing fashion. One should expect some load management in effect as Houston prepares for the playoffs, and Harden's totals will likely be affected a bit in the final week.

