Harden will be required to self-isolate until Friday, and if he continues to test negative for COVID-19, he'll be cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, ESPN reports.

While Harden tested negative for the virus Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, he was deemed "unavailable" for Wednesday night's opener agains the Thunder after he broke the league's COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week by attending a private party. Ultimately, the league ruled that the Rockets did not have the minimum number of players available for Wednesday's game, so it was postponed to a later date. The situation created a bit of a mess leading up to the game -- and the entire ordeal has certainly been a PR hit for Harden -- but all in all, the superstar guard is on track to be in the lineup Saturday night.