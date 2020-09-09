Harden notched 33 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's Game 3 loss against the Lakers.

Harden came just one board and one assist away from what would've been his first triple-double of the current postseason, a feat he hasn't accomplished since a Mar. 7 loss at Charlotte. Harden has scored 30 or more points in six of Houston's last eight games, but he has been very accurate when doing so -- he is making 49.1 percent of his shots during that eight-game stretch.