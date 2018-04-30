Rockets' James Harden: Spearheads Game 1 victory

Harden accounted for 41 points (12-26 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Harden comfortably paced all scorers on the afternoon while once again eviscerating the normally stingy Jazz defense. The perennial All-Star tied his career high for made threes in a postseason game on his way to his second-highest scoring total of this year's playoffs. Harden has now taken over 20 shot attempts in five of six postseason tilts -- including 26 on three occasions -- and projects for a similar level of usage throughout the rest of the series.