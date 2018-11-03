Rockets' James Harden: Starting, no minutes restriction

Harden (hamstring) will start and have no minutes restriction, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The bigger news is that Harden won't have a minutes restriction following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He's averaging 28.5 points, 9.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 36.0 minutes.

