Rockets' James Harden: Starting, no minutes restriction
Harden (hamstring) will start and have no minutes restriction, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
The bigger news is that Harden won't have a minutes restriction following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He's averaging 28.5 points, 9.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 36.0 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Available Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Doubtful Friday, could play Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Could remain out beyond Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times