Rockets' James Harden: Starting vs. Portland

Harden (thigh) will start Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Harden will rejoin the starting five Wednesday in Portland after missing the past two games with a bruised left thigh. In 10 games this month, Harden is averaging 29.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 35.5 minutes.