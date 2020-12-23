Harden's status for Wednesday night's season-opener against the Thunder remains in question, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.

Harden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but the league is still reviewing the situation and is yet to determine if the star guard will be cleared for Wednesday night's game. Several other Rockets are also awaiting a ruling on their status, so at this point it's very much unclear which players will be available for coach Stephen Silas in his regular-season debut.