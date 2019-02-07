Rockets' James Harden: Stellar production continues in win
Harden finished with 36 points (13-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 victory over the Kings.
Harden continues to put up ridiculous numbers with ease, dropping another 36 points in what was a blowout victory. The last time he scored less than 30 points was back on December 11, when he scored 29 points against the Trail Blazers. Strangely, he attempted just two free-throws here which tied his season-low in that category.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Keeps cooking in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another prolific haul in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Extends scoring streak in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Gets little help in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads comeback against Magic•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Records 35 points in 40 minutes•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...