Rockets' James Harden: Stellar production continues in win

Harden finished with 36 points (13-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 victory over the Kings.

Harden continues to put up ridiculous numbers with ease, dropping another 36 points in what was a blowout victory. The last time he scored less than 30 points was back on December 11, when he scored 29 points against the Trail Blazers. Strangely, he attempted just two free-throws here which tied his season-low in that category.