Rockets' James Harden: Stellar run continues during OT win

Harden delivered 44 points (13-32 FG, 10-23 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Just when it seems The Beard can't one-up himself, he churns out yet another absurd performance. Thursday's may truly be hard to top, as Harden not only went over the 40-point mark for the fifth straight game, he also hit what would turn out to be the game-winning shot in overtime from 29 feet away with both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in his face. Additionally, the perennial All-Star had been responsible for the extra period to begin with, as he'd drained a 30-foot step-back jumper with 51.4 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the game at 119. Harden has now gone over 30 points in 11 straight games overall, and the 10 three-pointers he sank against the Warriors were a season high. Improbable as it may be, he'll look to put together an even more prolific encore when the Rockets face off with the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.