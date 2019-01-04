Rockets' James Harden: Stellar run continues during OT win
Harden delivered 44 points (13-32 FG, 10-23 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Just when it seems The Beard can't one-up himself, he churns out yet another absurd performance. Thursday's may truly be hard to top, as Harden not only went over the 40-point mark for the fifth straight game, he also hit what would turn out to be the game-winning shot in overtime from 29 feet away with both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in his face. Additionally, the perennial All-Star had been responsible for the extra period to begin with, as he'd drained a 30-foot step-back jumper with 51.4 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the game at 119. Harden has now gone over 30 points in 11 straight games overall, and the 10 three-pointers he sank against the Warriors were a season high. Improbable as it may be, he'll look to put together an even more prolific encore when the Rockets face off with the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Record-setting performance in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will play Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 45 points Thursday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: In starting five•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Expected to play vs. Celtics•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.