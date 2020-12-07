Harden is yet to report to Rockets camp, and coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he's unsure when Harden might arrive, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Harden was supposed to join the team on Sunday, but he missed a practice session in the afternoon and subsequently failed to show up for an individual workout Sunday night. At this point, it's completely unclear when -- or if -- Harden will arrive at camp. "I have to be honest and understand that this is a setback not having one of the best players in the NBA here," Silas said Monday. "There is no timetable, as far as I know. It is a setback."