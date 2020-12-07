Harden did not return to Houston, as anticipated, for an individual workout Sunday evening, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Harden missed the Rockets' first practice earlier Sunday, but the expectation was that he would return to Houston and go through an individual workout Sunday night. MacMahon has since learned that Harden missed that workout, though he told the Rockets that he will soon return to the team. It's well-known that Harden would prefer to be traded out of Houston, so at this point it's unclear if his absence is travel-related or perhaps an attempt at gaining leverage.