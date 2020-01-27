Rockets' James Harden: Still unlikely to play

Harden (thigh) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah, but Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports that a Rockets source indicated the All-Star is unlikely to play.

The Rockets initially listed Harden as doubtful, so the bump up to questionable was met with some surprise. While it's an encouraging sign, overall, the expectation remains that Houston will be without its best player, who's dealing with a thigh bruise that kept him out of Sunday's loss to Denver. Houston is also expected to be without Clint Capela (heel), while Russell Westbrook (rest) will not play on the second night of a back-to-back.