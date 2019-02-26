Rockets' James Harden: Streak ends at 32 games
Harden scored a team-high 28 points (7-21 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 14-16 FG) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-111 win over the Hawks.
He also committed six turnovers, and the pressure of trying to extend his streak of games with at least 30 points might have been getting to Harden given his struggles from beyond the arc. Even so, he's now the proud owner of the second-longest such streak in NBA history at 32 games -- not quite halfway to Wilt Chamberlain's record of 65. With that distraction now out of the way, look for Harden to focus on pushing the Rockets higher in the Western Conference standings.
