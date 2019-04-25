Rockets' James Harden: Strong two-way effort in Game 5 win
Harden had 26 points (10-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.
Harden was inefficient offensively but shook off another disastrous first quarter effort to deliver an incredibly well-rounded stat line. He'll continue to carry a heavy burden in terms of scoring and playmaking, plus he gets plenty of chances to accumulate decent defensive numbers given how often opposing teams try to make him work on that end.
