Rockets' James Harden: Strong two-way effort in Game 5 win

Harden had 26 points (10-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Harden was inefficient offensively but shook off another disastrous first quarter effort to deliver an incredibly well-rounded stat line. He'll continue to carry a heavy burden in terms of scoring and playmaking, plus he gets plenty of chances to accumulate decent defensive numbers given how often opposing teams try to make him work on that end.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...