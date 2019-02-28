Rockets' James Harden: Struggles from behind the arc
Harden produced 30 points (10-29 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.
After ending his streak of 35-point performances Monday, Harden once again failed to find his shot from behind the arc. Over his past three appearances, he's made just 3-of-31 three pointers and 28-of-74 shots overall. While the star guard continues to provide strong all-around lines, his poor shooting will likely frustrate owners and prevent Harden from reaching his usual value as long as he continues to slump.
