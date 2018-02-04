Rockets' James Harden: Struggles from field in blowout win

Harden managed 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.

The Beard surprisingly struggled in a game when the Rockets offense thrived as a whole, but he partly made up for it with strong production in assists and rebounds. Harden reportedly tweaked his ankle in the third quarter Saturday, but he never exited the game due to the injury. Assuming the issue doesn't worsen, he'll look to bounce back from his underwhelming scoring total versus the Nets on Tuesday.