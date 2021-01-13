Harden registered 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Harden has been a disappointing fantasy player -- for his standards -- as he has gone four straight games without scoring 20 or more points. That's his longest streak since he was playing as a Sixth Man for the Thunder back in 2012. Harden seems desperate to leave the Rockets and, while his numbers remain steadily above average, he hasn't been the fantasy stud he's been over the last two or three seasons.