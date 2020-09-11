Harden went for 21 points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 16-20 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's Game 4 loss against the Lakers.

Harden might have ended with 21 points but struggled badly with his shot, an issue that also affected him in Game 7 against the Thunder. Harden will find a way to get points, and he made 16 of his 20 free throw attempts in this one, but these shooting woes are certainly concerning with the Rockets down 1-3 in the series against the Lakers. Harden is shooting 47 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three in the Conference Semifinals, however, so there's a chance Game 4 might have just been an outlier for one of the best scoring threats in the NBA.