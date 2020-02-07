Rockets' James Harden: Struggles from floor in win

Harden totaled 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 win over the Lakers.

A one-game sample size is not enough to proclaim the Rockets' small-ball experiment a smashing success, but a win over the best team in the Western Conference is certainly a confidence booster, especially when you consider Harden's struggles during the game. It's also too soon to tell how this change affects Harden. The All-Star's prolific output isn't in jeopardy, but the arrival of Robert Covington represents a quality talent at the wing that could impact Harden's ceiling on a nightly basis. In the short term, it appears that the new system favors Russell Westbrook over Harden, but we'll know more Friday when the former rests on a back-to-back. Harden's line will help us determine if the boost is specific to the point guard position.