Harden scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 12 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Pacers.

For the second straight contest, Harden had trouble getting his shot to drop and wound up with a season-low scoring performance, but he still came away with his third double-double in five games. He'll look to snap out of his scoring funk when the Rockets host the Magic on Friday.