Rockets' James Harden: Suffers rough shooting night

Harden totaled 29 points (9-29 FG, 1-17 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block in 38 minutes during Monday's loss to the Thunder.

Harden's inability to get his shot going from distance was a fundamental part of the Rocket's inability to hold a 16-point fourth-quarter lead. While he's making 36.1 percent of his attempts from behind the arc on the year, Harden's made just 23.1 percent of his attempts over the past seven games. Considering he's one of the top scorers in the league, owners should have no worries about Harden's ability to reverse the worrying trend. Overall this season, he's posting averages of 36.9 points, 7.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest.