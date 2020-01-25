Rockets' James Harden: Suffers thigh injury in win

Harden finished with 12 points (3-13 FG, 0-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's win over Minnesota. He went to the locker room during the first half with a bruised left thigh and wasn't moving well upon his return to the court, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden failed to knock down a three and shot just 23.1 percent from the floor on the night, though luckily, Russell Westbrook came to the rescue by dropping 45 points to go along with 10 dimes and six boards in the 131-124 victory. As Feigen mentioned, Harden did return for the second half of action, though his mobility appeared limited. His status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's matchup with Denver.