Rockets' James Harden: Takes backseat to Russell Westbrook
Harden had 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-10 3PT, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss at Golden State.
It was an odd game for Harden since he hadn't been this effective from the field in quite a while, yet Russell Westbrook took most of the shots and ended leading the team in scoring. To put things into perspective, Harden had his lowest scoring game since Dec. 5, and this game will go down as his third-worst scoring output to date this season. Harden should remain a premier fantasy asset across all formats.
