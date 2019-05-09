Rockets' James Harden: Tallies 31 points in loss
Harden totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.
The series continues to go to script with the home team winning each of the first five games. Harden did his best to steal homecourt advantage but it wasn't enough as the Rockets went behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Harden himself continues to have a stellar post-season but will need to come with everything he's got if the Rockets are to force a deciding Game 7. The Warriors could be without Kevin Durant (calf) which would certainly work in the Rockets favor. That being said, the Rockets will need to avoid falling into the trap of overconfidence in what is sure to be another close matchup.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Paves the way to victory Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 41 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: No damage to corneas•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Has vision issues after Game 2•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points despite eye injury•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Returns to Game 2•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...