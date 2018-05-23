Rockets' James Harden: Team-high scoring total in Game 4 win
Harden provided 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 43 minutes during Houston's 95-92 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.
Harden helped spearhead numerous Rockets comebacks throughout the game, including in both the first and fourth quarters. He paced the team in both shot attempts and scoring in the process and put together his second-best point total of the series, despite once again struggling from three-point range. Now sporting averages of 29.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 36.3 minutes over the first four games versus the Warriors, Harden will look to keep his hot hand going in Thursday's pivotal Game 5.
