Rockets' James Harden: Team-high scoring total Wednesday

Harden posted 27 points (8-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.

Harden had trouble finding the net overall, but a trio of clutch threes at various junctures in the fourth quarter helped ensure the hard-fought victory. The perennial All-Star was playing without new backcourt mate Chris Paul (knee), but fill-in Eric Gordon helped take up the slack with a 25-point effort during which he actually outpaced Harden in shot attempts by two. Harden has started off the season in typically spectacular fashion, compiling 27 points in each of his first two contests and averaging 9.5 assists in that span as well. He'll look to continue his strong start in the Rockets' home opener versus the in-state rival Mavericks on Saturday night.