Rockets and Thunder players will boycott Wednesday's Game 5, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks and Magic boycotted the first game of the day in the wake of African-American man Jacob Blake being shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. The Rockets and Thunder are following suit, and there are obviously massive doubts now cast over the likelihood of the last game of the day -- Lakers vs. Trail Blazers -- taking place.
