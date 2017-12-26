Rockets' James Harden: Teases triple-double in Christmas Day loss
Harden scored 29 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding 14 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.
The early-season MVP candidate continues to put up huge numbers whenever Chris Paul (leg) is sidelined, although Harden's production is still stellar when Paul is healthy, too. Harden's now averaging a career-high 32.4 points per game -- 32.4 points in 16 games with Paul by his side, and 32.1 points in 16 games without the point guard.
