Rockets' James Harden: Teases triple-double in road win

Harden scored a game-high 31 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Hawks.

It's his fifth straight double-double, all featuring assists, as Harden tries to keep the Rockets in the third seed in the Western Conference. The perennial MVP candidate is averaging 30.8 points, 7.7 dimes, 5.7 boards, 3.4 three-pointers and 2.3 steals through nine games in March.