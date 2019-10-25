Rockets' James Harden: Three boards shy of triple double
Harden had 19 points (2-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks.
Harden struggled from the field and amassed seven turnovers and five fouls. Milwaukee's defenders clung to his left side all night, allowing fairly easy access to the paint but making it difficult for him to get clean looks from beyond the arc and at the rim. Overall it was a strong stat line despite the poor shooting percentage and high turnover total, as he still fell three boards shy of a triple double and contributed in the steal and block departments as well.
