Rockets' James Harden: Ties career-high with 61 points
Harden amassed 61 points (19-34 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 14-17 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and an assist over 37 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.
Harden exploded for 61 points in Friday's win, nailing nine threes, sinking 14 free-throws and tying a career-high in points. Harden continues to raise his scoring average with enormous games like this one, and he's played himself into historic territory. His 36.1 points per game pace would rank seventh all time in NBA history and would be the most since 1986-1987 when Michael Jordan averaged 37.1.
