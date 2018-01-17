Rockets' James Harden: To have 25-minute restriction if cleared
Harden (hamstring), who already indicated he plans to return Thursday against the Timberwolves, will have a restriction of roughly 25 minutes if cleared, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden is expected to go through practice Thursday and if all goes well, coach D'Antoni said he'll be upgraded from questionable to probable. However, even if he's cleared, the Rockets are opting to limit his workload in an effort to avoid excessive strain on the hamstring right away. That means a workload of roughly 25 minutes should be set for Harden, which could limit his utility a bit in DFS contests. That said, if he is cleared, season-long owners will want to fire him up right away. Another update should be provided following practice tonight or after Thursday's morning shootaround.
