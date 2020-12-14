Harden (not injury related) practiced with the Rockets on Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. He will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After passing through the NBA's rigorous COVID-19 protocol, Harden was cleared to practice and took the floor with the Rockets for the first time Monday. Harden's very public trade request clouds his outlook for this season, but the Rockets do not appear to be in any hurry to grant the three-time scoring champ's wish. With the regular season just over a week away, fantasy managers should prepare as though Harden will begin the season in Houston alongside new addition John Wall.