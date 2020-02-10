Rockets' James Harden: Triple-double in loss

Harden scored 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during the Rockets' 114-113 loss to the Jazz on Sunday night.

It was an excellent night from Harden, with the struggles from distance acting as his only blemish. Nonetheless, the poor three-point shooting made the difference in the game and symbolized Harden settling for shots at points throughout the contest. He is the top guard in fantasy and is unlikely to be usurped.