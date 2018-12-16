Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles again Saturday

Harden finished with 32 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-13FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

Harden recorded his second straight triple-double Saturday as the Rockets outlasted the Grizzlies. He has now scored at least 30 points in three of his past four games and is rolling right now. He is the fourth-ranked player for the season, hampered only by his league-leading 5.6 turnovers per game.