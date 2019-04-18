Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in Game 2 win

Harden furnished 32 points (11-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 33 minutes during the Rockets' 118-98 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

The Beard was at it again, spearheading a second straight blowout win over the normally defensively stingy Jazz. It was the third career postseason triple-double for Harden, who collected 25 of his points in the first half and hit all six of his three-pointers on the night in a momentous first quarter. The MVP candidate is averaging 30.5 points on 44.1 percent shooting, including 43.1 percent from behind the arc, over the first two games of the series as it shifts to Utah for Game 3 on Saturday night.