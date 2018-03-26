Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in victory Sunday

Harden finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 victory over the Hawks.

Harden recorded his fourth triple-double of the season in only 30 minutes of playing time. This game was over early and the Rockets were able to rest their starters for much of the second-half. The team also recorded a franchise-best 60th win of the season. Harden has been a beast this season and should continue to put up the numbers as the season winds down.