Rockets' James Harden: Turnover-heavy performance Tuesday
Harden finished with 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 victory over the Thunder.
Harden's numbers look solid at first, but he shot ineffectively and committed seven turnovers to his 10 assists. It's unclear whether having Chris Paul handling much of the point guard duties has thrown his game off a bit, or if he just had a bad game in general. Time will likely tell as the Rockets continue to go through preseason.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Signs extension with Rockets through 2022-23•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Ends season with disappointing performance•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles in Game 5 loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads way with double-double in Game 4•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 43 in loss Friday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Disappoints with 13 in horrible shooting night•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...