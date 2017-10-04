Rockets' James Harden: Turnover-heavy performance Tuesday

Harden finished with 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 victory over the Thunder.

Harden's numbers look solid at first, but he shot ineffectively and committed seven turnovers to his 10 assists. It's unclear whether having Chris Paul handling much of the point guard duties has thrown his game off a bit, or if he just had a bad game in general. Time will likely tell as the Rockets continue to go through preseason.