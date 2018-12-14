Rockets' James Harden: Turns in 50-point triple-double
Harden finished with 50 points (14-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 18-19 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 victory over the Lakers.
Harden was a one-man wrecking crew Thursday, putting up his third triple-double of the season in spectacular fashion. What makes this line even more amazing is that fact that none of his numbers were season-high marks. The best we can offer was that his 19 free-throw attempts matched his season-high from three weeks ago. Harden is going to be in the discussion for the number one overall player again this season and of course, there is no reason to sell high.
