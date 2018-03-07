Rockets' James Harden: Turns the ball over ten times in win
Harden scored 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, one block and 10 turnovers in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 win against Oklahoma City.
Despite scoring at least 20 points in four straight games and collecting back-to-back double-doubles, Harden turned the ball over a season-high 10 times in Tuesday's win. The guard also shot the ball less than his usual 20-plus times per game average this season. In his last two games alone, Harden shot from three-point range a combined 22 times compared to his three shots from beyond the arc against Oklahoma City. While he did score well enough and dished out a high amount of assists, it was an off night for Harden otherwise.
