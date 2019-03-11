Rockets' James Harden: Uncharacteristic scoring night

Harden totaled 20 points (7-25 FG, 3-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Mavericks on Sunday.

Harden's 20 points were incredibly his lowest since Dec. 6 when he managed only 15. Perhaps his wrist was more sore than he let on, or maybe it was just an off-night. In either case, Harden will likely pick back up his high-scoring ways in his next game out.