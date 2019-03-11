Rockets' James Harden: Uncharacteristic scoring night
Harden totaled 20 points (7-25 FG, 3-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Mavericks on Sunday.
Harden's 20 points were incredibly his lowest since Dec. 6 when he managed only 15. Perhaps his wrist was more sore than he let on, or maybe it was just an off-night. In either case, Harden will likely pick back up his high-scoring ways in his next game out.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...