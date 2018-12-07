Rockets' James Harden: Underwhelms in blowout loss

Harden provided 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Harden's shooting struggles and underwhelming line were representative of the type of night it was for the Rockets. The Beard's scoring total was his lowest of the campaign and represented a dramatic tumble from the 30- and 29-point efforts he'd opened December with. This clunker now behind him, Harden will look to bounce back to his typical levels of production against the Mavericks on Saturday night.