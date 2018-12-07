Rockets' James Harden: Underwhelms in blowout loss
Harden provided 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
Harden's shooting struggles and underwhelming line were representative of the type of night it was for the Rockets. The Beard's scoring total was his lowest of the campaign and represented a dramatic tumble from the 30- and 29-point efforts he'd opened December with. This clunker now behind him, Harden will look to bounce back to his typical levels of production against the Mavericks on Saturday night.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points in tough loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Game-high 30 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Limited playing time in blow out•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Has triple-double in loss Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: 54 points and 13 assists in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 43 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...