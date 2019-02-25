Rockets' James Harden: Upgraded to probable

Harden (neck) is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden is trending towards suiting up Monday after missing Saturday's win over the Warriors due to a cervical strain, though the Rockets will wait and see how he feels closer to tipoff before making a final call on his status. Through eight games this month, the MVP candidate is averaging 37.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and a combined 3.5 steals/blocks across 37.1 minutes.