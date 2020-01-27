Rockets' James Harden: Upgraded to questionable
Harden (thigh) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden, who's battling a left thigh bruise, is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's tipoff. More information will likely come out ahead of game time, but for now, it seems as though Harden's status will likely hinge on how his thigh feels during pre-game warmups. If he's held out, Russell Westbrook will shoulder the majority of the offensive load, though Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers could all see upticks in their respective workloads.
